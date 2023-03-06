Large police presence seen in central North Platte

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.(KNOP)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.

The incident occurred near Jeffers Street and Reid Avenue.

According to a reporter on the scene, the North Platte Police Department has taken an individual into custody and is searching the house.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to knopnews2.com for the latest information.

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.(KNOP)
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.(KNOP)
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.(KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lincoln fire causes over $100,000 in damage
Centura defeats Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D1 NSAA State Girl's Basketball Championship.
SATURDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk
One person arrested after robbery in Valparaiso
Mini-bowling came to Lincoln in a big way a few weeks ago, thanks to a new business in...
Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000

Latest News

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center in 2023.
Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank in desperate need for donors.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
Multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train will be performing at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.
Train and Better Than Ezra to preform at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Nebraska linebacker Chief Borders talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring...
Huskers look ahead to Spring Football