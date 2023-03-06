LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Iowa man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department started a fraud investigation.

According to LPD, in September 2022, the owner of M&D Trucking contacted police after identifying irregularities in payroll and fuel card purchases relating to one of their employees.

LPD said further investigation identified $340,825.58 in suspected fraudulent transactions. According to police, the time frame in question in the investigation was between 2019 and 2022.

On Monday, 43-year-old Bradley Scott Brown, of Ackworth, Iowa, turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail. LPD said he’s facing theft by unlawful taking charges, as well was theft by deception charges.

