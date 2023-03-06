Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

Nebraska Community Blood Bank in desperate need for donors.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank in desperate need for donors.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank declared a blood emergency Monday morning.

The emergency announcement comes after several recent and long-standing factors such as the ice storm that occurred last week, cold and flu season, fewer donors giving for their first time, and an increasing number of individuals who have not returned to donate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Additionally, businesses, schools and communities have not hosted blood drives at the same rate as they did pre-pandemic NCBB said.

“Each winter we struggle to maintain blood donations, and this year is no exception,” Wendy Capetz, senior executive director of enterprise marketing said. “But now the need is deeply critical and may begin to affect our local hospitals. We need more Nebraskans to give blood, host blood drives, and spread the word about the need for donations.”

While whole blood donors are needed, the NCBB heavily relies on dedicated platelet donors since it has a shelf life of just seven days. Platelet donors help patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, those with bleeding disorders, new mothers, and more.

“The need for blood never stops,” Capetz said. “Giving blood makes a difference in the lives of local people and those who love them. We invite potential new donors to experience this rewarding act of kindness. Bring your friends, family, and coworkers, and share your generosity with your networks.”

The NCBB said blood donors can give every 56 days and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration also recently lifted eligibility restrictions for individuals who lived in Europe during certain periods of time. The public can view current eligibility guidelines here or call 877-486-9414.

Anyone interested in donating can scheduling an appointment at: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/donor/schedules/zip.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lincoln fire causes over $100,000 in damage
Centura defeats Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D1 NSAA State Girl's Basketball Championship.
SATURDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk
One person arrested after robbery in Valparaiso
Mini-bowling came to Lincoln in a big way a few weeks ago, thanks to a new business in...
Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000

Latest News

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center in 2023.
Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center.
Multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train will be performing at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.
Train and Better Than Ezra to preform at Pinewood Bowl Theater
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
Large police presence seen in central North Platte
Nebraska linebacker Chief Borders talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring...
Huskers look ahead to Spring Football