Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank declared a blood emergency Monday morning.

The emergency announcement comes after several recent and long-standing factors such as the ice storm that occurred last week, cold and flu season, fewer donors giving for their first time, and an increasing number of individuals who have not returned to donate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Additionally, businesses, schools and communities have not hosted blood drives at the same rate as they did pre-pandemic NCBB said.

“Each winter we struggle to maintain blood donations, and this year is no exception,” Wendy Capetz, senior executive director of enterprise marketing said. “But now the need is deeply critical and may begin to affect our local hospitals. We need more Nebraskans to give blood, host blood drives, and spread the word about the need for donations.”

While whole blood donors are needed, the NCBB heavily relies on dedicated platelet donors since it has a shelf life of just seven days. Platelet donors help patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, those with bleeding disorders, new mothers, and more.

“The need for blood never stops,” Capetz said. “Giving blood makes a difference in the lives of local people and those who love them. We invite potential new donors to experience this rewarding act of kindness. Bring your friends, family, and coworkers, and share your generosity with your networks.”

The NCBB said blood donors can give every 56 days and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration also recently lifted eligibility restrictions for individuals who lived in Europe during certain periods of time. The public can view current eligibility guidelines here or call 877-486-9414.

Anyone interested in donating can scheduling an appointment at: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/donor/schedules/zip.

