Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested several impaired drivers on state roadways during the first weekend of a traffic safety campaign during the NSAA girls’ state basketball tourney.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, 12 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. 19 drivers were stopped for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more. The NSP said no fatality crashes were reported to the Department of Transportation over the enforcement period.

Troopers issued 370 additional citations for speeding, 12 for open alcohol containers, 34 for driving under suspension, 8 for not wearing seat belts, 7 for improper child restraint, and 5 for minor in possession. Additionally, troopers assisted 142 motorists across the state.

The special operation will continue during the NSAA boys’ state basketball tournament this week.

