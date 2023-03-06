Nebraska State Patrol identifies Hartington shooting victim

Deadly shooting at workplace near Hartington.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol identified the victim of last week’s fatal shooting that occurred near Hartington on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Michigan. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington. Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

Matos-Colon was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he passed away. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old David Phillips of Kenner, Louisiana, has been lodged in the Cedar County Jail for second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

David Phillips
David Phillips(Cedar County Jail)

