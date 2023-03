LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train will be performing at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.

Train and special guest Better Than Ezra, will be taking the stage on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit the Pinewood Bowl Theater website here.

