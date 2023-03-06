Tuesday Forecast: Gloomy with spotty rain and snow showers precipitation chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our first round of precipitation makes its way into the 1011 region Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions will remain gloomy and cool.

Tuesday will bring back gloomy, cool and breezy conditions but will introduce the chance for scattered light rain and snow showers. High temperatures will be below average in the 30s to the upper 40s across the state. It will be breezy with winds between 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. We will see the chance for light snow showers in northern Nebraska, primarily along the border throughout the day. In the late afternoon/early evening, scattered light rain and snow showers will move into the eastern portion of the state. Northeastern areas will primarily see snow, while southeastern Nebraska will likely see rain.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Light snow showers are possible in northern areas in the morning to afternoon. Light rain and snow showers will build into eastern areas in the evening. (KOLN)

The chance for scattered rain in southeastern counties and scattered light snow showers in northeastern counties will continue through Tuesday night. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Isolated scattered rain showers and snow showers possible in the eastern half of the state. (KOLN)

The scattered spotty light snow and light rain showers will continue in eastern Nebraska throughout the day on Wednesday. Activity will become much more widespread across the state by the evening hours. Any snow accumulation from snow between Tuesday and Wednesday will be light. The declining trend for temperatures will continue for Wednesday as high temperatures will primarily be in the 30s with a few low 40s in southeastern Nebraska.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered light rain showers and light snow showers possible throughout the day. (KOLN)

The second round of precipitation will move into the area Wednesday night through Friday morning then we will see a few small spotty chances through the remainder of the week. High temperatures will remain below average through the rest of the week but overall will stay fairly consistant in the 40s. Breezy conditions are expected for much of the forecast period as well.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

