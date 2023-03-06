Vendors gather for 49th annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Vendors from as far as Pennsylvania gathered for the 49th annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap Meet on Sunday.

It’s the 13th year the event took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.

With about 15,000 attendees, it’s the only event besides the Lancaster County Fair that fills up the entire event center grounds. The Eastern Nebraska Western Iowa Car Council puts it on, bringing together auto enthusiasts from around the country.

“It’s a social event for a lot of car people,” said Cindy Wimmer, one of the event planners. “They get to see friends who they haven’t seen from all over the united states at a swap meet. but the purpose of a swap meet is where you’re buying a car that maybe you’re restoring or a car that you want to build.”

Attendees browsed through car parts, knick-knacks and toys spread at tables through the buildings and outside of the Event Center. Organizers said a lot of the revenue goes to supporting the Car Council and other non-profits like it.

