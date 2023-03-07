13-year-old sets trash can on fire at Raymond High School; facing arson charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A middle school student is facing arson charges after deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say the boy set a fire inside a school bathroom.

Monday morning, around 9:30 a.m. deputies with LSO were dispatched to Raymond Central High School.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, a teacher saw smoke coming from the boys bathroom, ran in, and grabbed the lit trash can and dragged it outside.

From there, deputies said the school’s principal grabbed the burning trash can and pulled it even further away from the school.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Deputy Houchin said deputies reviewed school security video which showed a 13-year-old boy exit a science room, go into the bathroom and run out roughly a minute later.

The school video, according to Chief Deputy Houchin, also showed the teacher run in.

Deputies said the fire was started with a lighter which was found in the burning trash can.

The 13-year-old boy was cited and released to his parents. He’s been charged with 1st degree arson.

