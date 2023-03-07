City of Lincoln’s Finance Department receives excellence award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln’s Finance Department announced they received the Certificate of Achievement award Tuesday morning.

Chief Financial Officer Lyn Heaton announced the department received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, a professional association that serves the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.

“I am proud to work with such consummate professionals. Given the retirements and shifts in job duties among the Finance Department’s Accounting Team, this continued recognition for the team and the City of Lincoln for excellence in financial reporting is especially well-deserved,” Heaton said.

According to city officials, the achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The GFOA has awarded the City of Lincoln’s ACFR its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 39 years.

