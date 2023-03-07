Father charged after 3-year-old child critically injured in pit bull attack, police say

A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a...
A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a neighborhood, authorities say.(400tmax via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in Tennessee Monday night.

The Memphis Police Department reports officers were called to a neighborhood regarding a person being bitten by a dog around 5 p.m.

Police said they found that five pit bulls attacked a 3-year-old child who suffered critical injuries.

WMC reports the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition where the staff was able to stabilize the toddler’s vital signs.

Authorities said they charged the child’s father, Kendale Taylor, with child endangerment.

Additionally, Memphis Animal Services issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain the dogs.

Police said the pit bulls involved were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff...
Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff
Fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home.
Fireworks cause $80,000 in damages to east Lincoln home
A Kearney area man is taking on the challenge of restoring an old barn that was nearly ready to...
Preserving a piece of history in central Nebraska
Mini-bowling came to Lincoln in a big way a few weeks ago, thanks to a new business in...
Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln

Latest News

A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
HC Fred Hoiberg addresses the media in Lincoln before the Big 10 Tournament.
Fred Hoiberg Press Conference 3-7-23
Police in California were called on a person dressed up as the "Scream" killer to promote the...
Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume
In this courtroom sketch, Sayfullo Saipov, center, speaks with one of his defense attorneys...
Prosecutor seeks death for man in New York bike path attack