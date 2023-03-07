Former Wahoo Police chief facing misconduct charges
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Nebraska police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges of official misconduct.
Bruce Ferrell, 62, retired abruptly more than a year ago from his job as the Wahoo Police Chief. Before that, he was a long-time gang specialist with the Omaha Police Department.
The Attorney General also alleges he unlawfully disclosed criminal history information.
The misdemeanor case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Saunders County.
Public court documents don’t have details of the allegations.
