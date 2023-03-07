Lawrence Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska freshman Jamarques Lawrence was honored Monday afternoon, as he was selected as the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week for the first time in his career.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-3 guard from Plainfield, N.J., averaged 15.0 points on 63 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in two games last week. He set or tied season highs in points (15), field goals made (seven), assists (four) and 3-pointers (five) in helping NU to a 1-1 record.

He is the first Husker to receive either Big Ten weekly award this season and is NU’s first freshman honored since Bryce McGowens won the award eight times in the 2021-22 season.

In the loss to Michigan State, Lawrence had a season-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with three assists and four rebounds. He matched his season best for the second straight game in NU’s 81-77 win at Iowa with 15 points, including a 5-of-8 from 3-point range, with four assists and five rebounds.

Lawrence’s five 3-pointers at Iowa tied for the most by a Husker since joining the Big Ten, as Jack McVeigh hit five 3-pointers against Ohio State in 2016. Lawrence’s efforts helped Nebraska to its first win in Iowa City since 2012, and first-ever season sweep of the Hawkeyes.

The Huskers return to action on Wednesday, as they take on Minnesota in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for around 8 p.m. on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network.

