Lincoln Airport terminal renovations nearing end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve flown in or out of the Lincoln Airport lately you’d notice the ongoing renovations with the terminal expansion project.

Construction on the terminal expansion has been underway for nearly a year and a half, and some construction delays have set them back a few months. But, Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport says the hope is to have the expansion complete around Memorial Day weekend.

Some of the changes on the interior include updated lighting and ceiling fixtures, along with new windows to add in more light. On the exterior, two new gates are being added to bring the total number of gates to six. The ongoing updates haven’t affected passengers flying out of LNK, but when it’s completed it’s goal is to add more space and amenities to flyers. With the ultimate goal of attracting a new airline.

“So we are hoping to attract a new airline here soon. We’ve been really working hard on that. And we think the new terminal will be perfect timing to hopefully welcome a new airline in,” Barth said. “So that’ll definitely be attracting some new demographics of passengers.”

Other added amenities include a frequent flier lounge and a full restaurant once a travelers pass through security check points.

“We’ll just have a much more streamlined process here at the Lincoln Airport, bigger, better passenger amenities for people to use, contiguous gate hold space with concessions available past the security checkpoint.” Chad Lay with Lincoln Airport Authority said.

It’s the largest construction project on the airport since it’s original construction in 1974.

