Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff resulted in their dog running away.

Lincoln Police are still investigating, meanwhile the family is asking for help in bringing their furry family member home. Ashley Martin said Tuesday will mark one week since her dog disappeared. She said it all started with a standoff at her neighbor’s house and law enforcement rushing into her backyard.

Hundreds of posters with Gypsy’s picture hang throughout Martin’s neighborhood near 36th and Van Dorn Streets.

“Every noise I hear I’m like hopeful she’ll come back,” Martin said.

The one-year-old boston terrier has been missing since last Tuesday, just one day after a standoff at a home behind her’s brought a heavy police presence to the neighborhood.

“There was a guy that I share a property line in the back,” Martin said.

The standoff eventually ended peacefully. Martin wasn’t home at the time, but believes that, during the standoff, the gate to her backyard was removed by law enforcement as a way to access the property where the suspect was.

Martin didn’t find out about the gate until the next day, when Gypsy didn’t come back inside after being let out.

“I never check it, it has a padlock on it, there’s no reason that it should have ever been opened,” Martin said. “It was, like picked up off the hinges because they couldn’t get it to open. So they picked it up off the hinges.”

The family started a frantic search.

“Ever since then, you know, we’ve been putting up posters,” Martin said. “We’ve reached out, we’ve posted on every media platform we can think of.”

Lincoln Police said they are still investigating who took the gate off and why it wasn’t put back. They said any damage to a gate would’ve been noted in a police report and that it’s possible the gate was left open prior to the LPD SWAT Team showing up.

In the meantime, Martin has put Gypsy’s blanket on the front porch, waiting for her to come back.

“This is part of our family,” Martin said. “It’s not just a pet. It’s not just a dog. It’s not, you know, and she didn’t get out because of my negligence as a pet owner. She got out because of negligence of other things.”

10/11 NOW also reached out to LPD to see if any other agencies responded to the standoff. Officials have yet to respond.

