Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a teenager who was reported missing on Monday.
Thirteen-year-old Daydrien Long was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. near 7th and West Garfield Streets on Monday.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red/black pajama pants with a white backpack.
Anyone with information is urged to call LPD at 402-441-6000.
