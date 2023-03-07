LTU to speak about Water 2.0, Securing Lincoln’s Second Source at open house

For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council are inviting the public to an open house on Tuesday, March 7 to speak about Water 2.0, Securing Lincoln’s Second Source recommendation.

The open house will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southwest High School and will feature several educational stations regarding Lincoln Water System’s history, current water data, and information on the recommendation to develop a Missouri River wellfield and an underground pipeline to Lincoln.

The public will be able to ask city staff and partners, and members of the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council questions about the project.

The Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council includes 27 members who are water experts, community members, and business leaders.

Currently, the Platte River wellfield is the City of Lincoln’s only water supply and they project the city to have adequate water supply for the next 25 years. LTU says the Water 2.0 project will ensure Lincoln has enough water supply for future growth and prosperity.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/SecondWaterSource.

