Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family

Tuesday morning, a missing Boston-terrier was reunited with her family.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.

At 8:30 a.m., Ashley Martin, the dog’s owner, got the call she was waiting for; that her dog Gypsy had been found.

Now Gypsy is back home on what would have marked one week of her being missing. Martin spent the last week searching for Gypsy, and said she spent days hanging up hundreds of posters, making phone calls, and hoping someone would see just a glimpse of her beloved dog.

Monday night, Gypsy was spotted near Lefler Middle School, which is about two miles from her home near 36th and Van Dorn. Gypsy escaped last Tuesday after a gate that was allegedly removed by law enforcement during a standoff, wasn’t put back.

“Whoever’s fault it is, it’s that’s almost irrelevant at this point,” Martin said. “But at the same time, like if they could just have let somebody know that they open the gate, you know, at this point, I’m not asking for an answer even. I just just know for next time.”

But Martin wasn’t the only one with her gate left open. A neighbor said her own gate and one other were also left open after the standoff.

Tuesday morning, a missing Boston-terrier was reunited with her family.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff...
Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff
Fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home.
Fireworks cause $80,000 in damages to east Lincoln home
A Kearney area man is taking on the challenge of restoring an old barn that was nearly ready to...
Preserving a piece of history in central Nebraska
Mini-bowling came to Lincoln in a big way a few weeks ago, thanks to a new business in...
Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln

Latest News

Missing dog found after LPD standoff
Missing dog found after LPD standoff
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston-terrier was reunited with her family.
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston-terrier was reunited with her family.
Senator Jacobson introduced LB31 on Monday.
Freight train personnel encourage two-person crew mandate for public safety
Tadashi Kojima, 26, is charged with child sexual assault.
Arizona man pleads not guilty in Grand Island sexual assault case