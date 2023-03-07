Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.

At 8:30 a.m., Ashley Martin, the dog’s owner, got the call she was waiting for; that her dog Gypsy had been found.

Now Gypsy is back home on what would have marked one week of her being missing. Martin spent the last week searching for Gypsy, and said she spent days hanging up hundreds of posters, making phone calls, and hoping someone would see just a glimpse of her beloved dog.

Monday night, Gypsy was spotted near Lefler Middle School, which is about two miles from her home near 36th and Van Dorn. Gypsy escaped last Tuesday after a gate that was allegedly removed by law enforcement during a standoff, wasn’t put back.

“Whoever’s fault it is, it’s that’s almost irrelevant at this point,” Martin said. “But at the same time, like if they could just have let somebody know that they open the gate, you know, at this point, I’m not asking for an answer even. I just just know for next time.”

But Martin wasn’t the only one with her gate left open. A neighbor said her own gate and one other were also left open after the standoff.

