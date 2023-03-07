Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers discusses TikTok investigation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska officials announced on Monday that they had joined 46 states in requesting a court order to require social media company TikTok to comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws.

On Tuesday, NBC Nebraska 2 spoke with Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers about the importance of Nebraska’s partnership in the case.

“It’s one of the top issues I hear about in the State of Nebraska,” Hilgers said. “You have seen other state agencies such as the Governor, both Governor Ricketts and Governor Pillen, acting on it and having a deep concern that the information contained in TikTok’s servers might be utilized by the Chinese Government. We’re at the tip of the spear with a number of other states looking into TikTok’s activities and that’s an issue of great importance for Nebraskans and the country.”

Attorney General Hilgers and his counterparts in other states throughout the nation are seeking to review the company’s internal communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive, unfair and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users, particularly, children and teens.

