Nebraska senator reintroduces private school funding bill

State lawmakers started what’s expected to be an hours-long debate over an issue that’s failed to pass for the last six years.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Monday, state lawmakers started what’s expected to be an hours-long debate over an issue that’s failed to pass for the last six years.

That issue is public support for private schools. The Opportunity Scholarships Tax Credit was once again introduced by Senator Lou Ann Linehan, but this year it’s been endorsed by Governor Jim Pillen.

The bill would allocate $25 million to go to tax credits, or full refunds, for donations made to organizations that provide scholarships for private schools.

Linehan said the scholarships would be prioritized for families who can’t otherwise afford to go to private schools. She said all Nebraska parents should have that option.

As for opponents, they argue that state money, or tax credits, shouldn’t go to private schools.

“We can turn struggles and obstacles into dreams, hopes, realities for countless families by providing choice for parents, and they’re in the driver’s seat, they determine what best for their children,” said Senator Lou Ann Linehan.

“We’re already free to donate to private schools with their own money,” said Senator Megan Hunt. “You just don’t get the full refund. Now if you do that, oh, but it’s going to be really great for the poor kids. It’s going to be really great for the black and brown kids who say, okay, great, then go ahead and donate to them on your own.”

The debate will likely pick up again Tuesday for a few more hours and Wednesday before going to a vote. If the debate goes longer than eight hours, which is expected, 33 senators will need to vote yes. Last session it was five votes short of passing.

