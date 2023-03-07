State troopers discover guns and controlled substances after foot pursuit

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - An Illinois man was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol Troopers after a foot pursuit in Pawnee County Monday morning.

NSP said the incident occurred at 10:35 a.m. when a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Magnum for speeding on Highway 8, near Pawnee City. The driver, 40-year-old Jesse Starry, of Chillicothe, Illinois, refused to stop when the trooper attempted a traffic stop. Starry instead entered a rural driveway, jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving, and fled on foot and the trooper pursued him.

After a short pursuit, the trooper took Starry into custody around a farm property.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered four firearms, including a short barrel rifle, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, 32 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 214 grams of marijuana.

Starry was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short barrel rifle, carrying a concealed firearm, and other charges. Starry was also lodged in Johnson County Jail.

