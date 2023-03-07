Students walk out after fatal stabbing at California high school

Students expressed their anger, saying administration didn't do enough to keep students safe. (Source: KGO/PIENTA FAMILY/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - Students from a high school walked out of class Monday, demanding more safety measures after two classmates were stabbed.

One student died, and a 15-year-old is charged with his murder.

There was anger as students tried to process how two fellow classmates could have been stabbed at Montgomery High School.

During the assembly on campus, students said the suspect had been involved in other fights before at the school.

Students were joined by some parents.

“It took a death to finally understand that our school is suffering and we are screaming for help. We need their help,” one student said

Wednesday, witnesses told police Jayden Pienta and another student went inside an art classroom to confront the 15-year-old.

Several students accused the suspect of slashing the tires of Pienta’s car before the altercation.

Pienta was stabbed three times and died. The second student was taken to the hospital.

School officials were not available to respond to those claims.

“Jayden did not deserve to die, and the school, I blame the entire administration. I don’t care where you guys are. I blame all of you,” another student said.

Students said they wanted to draw attention to the rising concerns for their safety.

“Pretty much that they aren’t safe because so many things happen and it’s so unpredictable that you never know,” a student said.

“I just want to protect my daughter and my kids, make sure that they have a safe life because no kid should be dying before their parents,” a parent said.

Jayden Pienta’s mom and stepfather were at the walkout wearing a sweatshirt with a picture of their son.

Santa Rosa police were present but asked to stay off campus.

The suspect was in court Monday, charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of bringing a knife onto school grounds. Both are felony charges.

He will not be charged as an adult.

The school reportedly got rid of its resource officers in 2020.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
Mini-bowling came to Lincoln in a big way a few weeks ago, thanks to a new business in...
Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln
Fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home.
Fireworks cause $80,000 in damages to east Lincoln home
A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff...
Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Cooler, breezy and cloudy

Latest News

Lisa Olsen, who recorded video of the incident, describes what she saw aboard a United flight.
Witness describes unruly passenger's actions, crew and passenger response
Below average temperatures Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Gloomy with spotty rain and snow showers possible
This image provided by The Hershey Company shows the company's new plant-based Reese's peanut...
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese’s Cups, chocolate bars
The owner of a wedding venue in Florida was caught on camera waving a gun at wedding guests.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Venue owner waves gun at wedding guests
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says $30 million from federal government is being invested...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says $30 million from federal government is being invested into Nebraska