Wednesday Forecast: Continued cloudy, cool and gray...with some moisture heading our way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two separate disturbances will highlight your Wednesday-Thursday forecast period. A fairly weak wave of low pressure moving through the area Tuesday night-into-Wednesday will bring a mix of precipitation to the region. While moisture is not expected to be heavy...the precipitation could fall in many forms as temperatures hover in the 30s for much of the day. While the Lincoln-area and much of southeastern Nebraska are expected to see light rain on Wednesday as we experience slightly warmer temperatures...locations to our north and west could see anything from light rain...to light freezing rain and freezing drizzle...as well as some light snow or sleet at times. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have already been posted across northern portions of Nebraska for the possibility of some icy precipitation there from Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning...and that same area is also included in a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for 3-to-6″ of snow from late Wednesday night through Thursday night. The more significant disturbance coming through late Wednesday-into-Thursday is responsible for the snow threat...and questions still remain about the precipitation-type and precipitation amounts during the day on Thursday for most of the region. The best chance for more significant snowfall is once again across portions of northern Nebraska...but a mix of moisture will be possible even for areas south of Interstate 80. The further south you go...the more likely you are to see more rain than snow or ice...but the forecast continues to evolve, so please stay tuned for the latest weather information over the next 24-to-48 hours. The rain and snow chances could mean some beneficial moisture for parts of Nebraska. Temperatures will remain on the “seasonably” cool side for both Wednesday and Thursday. Our latest 7-Day Outlook keeps us primarily in the 40s over the next several days...and keeps us a bit unsettled as well...with small precipitation chances through the upcoming weekend...with drier weather expected to develop by the early part of next week.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS (KOLN)

5-Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

