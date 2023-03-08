‘Ajijaak on Turtle Island’ comes to the Lied Center

As the Sandhill Cranes make their seasonal migration through Nebraska, a show at the Lied Center this week highlights their journey.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
‘Ajijaak on Turtle Island: Cranes in North America’ is an interactive puppet show for families that tells the story of a young whooping crane. The crane is brought to life through puppetry, dance and visual productions.

“I’ve been working on shows about cranes for many many years,” Heather Hensen, the shows creator said. “This bird is so inspiring, you could probably tell hundreds of stories about cranes because there’s so much to them.”

The productions creators are based in New York, but the show touches on wildlife and the ecosystem central to Nebraska.

All Lincoln Public Schools sixth graders have been invited to view the Thursday night show. It is also open to the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night for Lied Fest, a learning experience about the show and crane migration and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door, they’re $28 for adults and $14 for children.

