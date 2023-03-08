Clouds and drizzle expected Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cloudy skies this morning with areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle with the freezing drizzle more likely in parts of central and northern Nebraska. Cloudy skies expected this afternoon with scattered rain and snow showers across the state. The main storm system will move into the plains tonight into Thursday bringing more widespread precipitation across the state. Rain and snow will taper off Thursday evening and then mostly cloudy skies expected on Friday with below average temperatures continuing. There will be another chance of rain or snow on Saturday with cool temperatures. Sunday will be closer to average with some sunshine possible.

Winter weather advisory this morning for parts of central and northern Nebraska for freezing drizzle. A light glaze will be possible making roads and untreated surfaces icy.

Areas of freezing drizzle. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy and chilly Wednesday across Nebraska with areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, Scattered light rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. North-northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Below average temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy Wednesday night into Thursday morning with areas of snow, possibly mixed with rain in the Lincoln area. Lows in the 20s and lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Heaviest snow accumulations expected across northern Nebraska.

Snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday evening. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with areas of snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet in the Lincoln area Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind becoming northerly 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.