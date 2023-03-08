Communications tower in Furnas County may have been intentionally destroyed, sheriff’s office says

The FBI is working to determine if the destruction of a communications tower in southwest Nebraska should be considered an act of domestic terrorism.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a communication tower that was destroyed Saturday.

The communications tower, owned by Strayer Communications and located south of Oxford in Furnas County, was found toppled.

Initial findings indicate intentional damage to a guide wire anchor that resulted in complete structural failure of the tower causing it to fall to the east.

A Nebraska State Patrol forensic evidence team was requested to assist in order to collect as much evidence as possible in the investigation.

Deputies estimate approximately $575,000 of damage to the tower.

A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.(Furnace County Sheriff's Office)

Additionally, the Oxford Fire and EMS, Southern Valley Schools, Verizon Wireless and the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office had equipment on the tower that was destroyed.

Version was able to provide limited cell service for the area with a temporary tower and Furnas County was also able to relocate the Fire and EMS channels for Oxford to a temporary location. Southern Valley and the FCSO are still trying to find a suitable location for their equipment at this time.

Deputies have filed for and received ‘a preservation of cellular data’ from the tower in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects.

Several items of evidence were also seized and will be examined at the State Patrol crime lab.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and is considering opening an investigation into the matter as an act of domestic terrorism.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
A Kearney area man is taking on the challenge of restoring an old barn that was nearly ready to...
Preserving a piece of history in central Nebraska
First responders at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th &...
Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle

Latest News

Bill to make it financially easier for students to attend private school advances in Unicameral
The Nebraska Legislature passed the Opportunity Scholarships Act in a 33 to 12 cloture vote.
The Nebraska Legislature passed the Opportunity Scholarships Act
Woodsonia 281 has signed an agreement to bring a Target store to the newly developed Conestoga...
Target agreement signed with Conestoga Mall developer
The elaborate puppet performance shows the cranes migration from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
‘Ajijaak on Turtle Island’ comes to the Lied Center