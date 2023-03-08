CRIME STOPPERS: Security video shows thieves breaking into Lincoln vape shop

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln police are looking for help solving a vape shop break-in and burglary.

According to LPD, the burglary happened at The Highest Cloud just south of North 48th and Fremont Streets early on March 2.

Cameras captured two suspects, one wearing a mask and ramming the building with some kind of pole; the other wearing blue gloves. After breaking in, the two of them loaded up various vape products, some of which were found scattered both inside and outside the store.

LPD said the store sustained more than $500 in damage, as well as $100 in stolen merchandise.

You can see video of the suspects in the video player above. Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
First responders at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th &...
Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar

Latest News

The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, rose 1.29%.
Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator improves in January
Aidan Jaeger will be sentenced in May for attempted sexual assault.
Grand Island man takes plea deal in sexual assault cases
Woodsonia 281 has signed an agreement to bring a Target store to the newly developed Conestoga...
Target coming to Conestoga Mall in Grand Island
Bill to make it financially easier for students to attend private school advances in Unicameral