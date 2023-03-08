CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect leaves nasty surprise inside Lincoln Walgreens
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln police are looking for help solving a vape shop break-in and burglary.
They also say they’re looking for the person who entered the Lincoln Walgreens at 13th and O St and defecated on the floor.
You can see images of the suspects and more information in the video above.
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
