CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect leaves nasty surprise inside Lincoln Walgreens

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln police are looking for help solving a vape shop break-in and burglary.

They also say they’re looking for the person who entered the Lincoln Walgreens at 13th and O St and defecated on the floor.

You can see images of the suspects and more information in the video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
First responders at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th &...
Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar

Latest News

Bill to make it financially easier for students to attend private school advances in Unicameral
The Nebraska Legislature passed the Opportunity Scholarships Act in a 33 to 12 cloture vote.
The Nebraska Legislature passed the Opportunity Scholarships Act
Woodsonia 281 has signed an agreement to bring a Target store to the newly developed Conestoga...
Target agreement signed with Conestoga Mall developer
The elaborate puppet performance shows the cranes migration from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
‘Ajijaak on Turtle Island’ comes to the Lied Center