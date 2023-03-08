Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Customers at a northeast Lincoln bar held down a man while waiting for police to respond after he tried stealing cash.

Tuesday night, around 8:48 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Risky’s Sports Bar, off 48th and Leighton, on a report of a robbery.

According to LPD, dispatchers shared with officers that a man had removed cash from the register and a number of customers at the bar were restraining him.

LPD said arriving officers were able to take the restrained man into custody.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Delmer Dormer. Officers claim Dormer gave officers a fake name and fake birthday.

Dormer, according to police, was aware that he was being sought by police regarding an active felony arrest warrant.

Police claim that once officers addressed Dormer by his real name, he tried running away despite being in handcuffs.

Dormer was caught and taken to the ground, according to LPD, and received an injury over his eye.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, then medically cleared by the hospital to be lodged in jail.

Dormer was lodged regarding the warrant and cited for theft by unlawful taking charges, as well as attempt to escape charges.

