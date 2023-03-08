Governor Jim Pillen speaks at Lincoln Chamber of Commerce’s “Face the Chamber”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a busy Nebraska Legislative Session, Governor Jim Pillen was able to take time to meet with Lincoln businesses at a Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday afternoon.

Over 200 members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce were present to hear Governor Pillen’s speech during a “Face the Chamber” luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Governor Pillen highlighted his brief time as governor including what still needs to be done in the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session. He also spoke about retaining young Nebraskans, something he’s long campaigned on.

“We have extraordinary, extraordinary opportunities for people of all ages to come and have an incredible quality of life,” said Pillen. “That’s a piece that the Lincoln Chamber, and all chambers are doing a great job at.”

Pillen was the first speaker in the Chamber of Commerce’s spring series of “Face the Chamber.” Future speakers will include the Democratic and Republican nominee for Lincoln Mayor next month, as well as Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule in May.

