Grand Island man takes plea deal in sexual assault cases

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man, originally charged with the sexual assault of two teenage girls, stands convicted on a lesser charge.

Aidan Jaeger, 19, was convicted Wednesday of attempted first degree sexual assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

He had been charged with first degree sexual assault in a case in which a 16-year-old girl said that he raped her in March of last year. He had also been charged with first degree sexual assault and third degree sexual assault in the case of a separate victim who claimed that he had raped her repeatedly over the course of a year-and-a-half.

State officials will perform a pre-sentence investigation between now and Jaeger’s May 8 sentencing date. Court records indicate that prosecutors would not oppose probation for Jaeger if the pre-sentence investigation supports it. The max penalty for attempted first degree sexual assault is 20 years in prison.

