Grand Island man takes plea deal in sexual assault cases

Aidan Jaeger will be sentenced in May for attempted sexual assault.
Aidan Jaeger will be sentenced in May for attempted sexual assault.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man, originally charged with the sexual assault of two teenage girls, stands convicted on a lesser charge.

Aidan Jaeger, 19, was convicted Wednesday of attempted first degree sexual assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

He had been charged with first degree sexual assault in a case in which a 16-year-old girl said that he raped her in March of last year. He had also been charged with first degree sexual assault and third degree sexual assault in the case of a separate victim who claimed that he had raped her repeatedly over the course of a year-and-a-half.

State officials will perform a pre-sentence investigation between now and Jaeger’s May 8 sentencing date. Court records indicate that prosecutors would not oppose probation for Jaeger if the pre-sentence investigation supports it. The max penalty for attempted first degree sexual assault is 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
First responders at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th &...
Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar

Latest News

The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, rose 1.29%.
Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator improves in January
Woodsonia 281 has signed an agreement to bring a Target store to the newly developed Conestoga...
Target coming to Conestoga Mall in Grand Island
Cameras captured two suspects, one wearing a mask and ramming the building with some kind of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Security video shows thieves breaking into Lincoln vape shop
Bill to make it financially easier for students to attend private school advances in Unicameral