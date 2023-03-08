Inmate brought to Omaha to face charges in 2015 double-murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man facing charges in the deaths of two men in 2015 in north Omaha has been moved to Douglas County Corrections.

Omaha Police reported Wednesday that the Metro Fugitive Task Force booked Cavin Cooper on Tuesday after transporting him to Omaha.

Cavin Cooper (Omaha Police Department)

Cooper is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and use of a gun to commit a felony after a May 2015 shooting near 28th and Spencer streets in north Omaha that left Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed dead at the scene.

Cooper was already in jail for first-degree assault, weapons charges, and habitual criminal charges related to a 2018 crime when the 2015 murder charges were filed in December.

