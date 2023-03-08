Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders had their hands full with a rope rescue Tuesday night, after a man crashed his vehicle into Little Salt Creek.

Volunteers with Raymond Fire & Rescue were called to the area of 27th and Arbor Road just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that had gone into the creek. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 NOW that Lincoln Fire & Rescue was asked to respond to help Raymond with rescuing the man from the creek area. Gegg added that the rope rescue took place in order for firefighters to safely get the man out of the creek bed. That man was then loaded into an LFR ambulance and taken to a Lincoln hospital.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. Crews remained on scene as the car was removed from the creek bed by a tow truck. LSO is investigating the crash.

Gegg tells 10/11 NOW that the rescue was quite the challenge, but it wasn’t the first time having this type of rescue from the area, adding the LFR has been out here a few times in the past to help with these kinds of rescues.

First responders at the scene of a car that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th & Arbor Tuesday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

