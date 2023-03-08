Native American protestors seek hearing on Lincoln housing project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The fight isn’t over. The ACLU announced on Tuesday that a lawsuit will be filed against the City of Lincoln on behalf of those protesting a controversial housing project near Wilderness Park.

While the project has the city’s support, it’s faced opposition from Native American activists concerned about the eventual noise and traffic disrupting nearby sweat lodge ceremonies.

This week, the protestors filed an appeal as a first step to get the issue back to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, who refused to hear their initial appeal last month.

Protestors claim refusing that hearing violated city code and their due process rights. The ACLU says the next step after the appeal, which is filing a lawsuit against the city, will likely happen in the coming weeks.

10/11 NOW reached out to the city about all of this and it appears a hearing might not make a difference. City officials said the board can’t overturn City Council’s approval of the project and they’re ready to make that case in court.

