Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff...
Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff
A Kearney area man is taking on the challenge of restoring an old barn that was nearly ready to...
Preserving a piece of history in central Nebraska
Fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home.
Fireworks cause $80,000 in damages to east Lincoln home

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
Native American protestors seek hearing on Lincoln housing project
Protestors seek housing project hearing
Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least...
Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Dan Datkuliak says he is his daughter’s biggest cheerleader when she runs as without her he...
Daughter donates kidney to save father’s life