Target agreement signed with Conestoga Mall developer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The new developer of the Conestoga Mall has officially signed Target as an anchor store.

Records from the Hall County Register of Deeds indicate that Target will purchase part of the property with plans to build a new store on the south end of the mall. Target and Woodsonia 281 signed a purchase agreement last week.

Last week, Hall County planning officials said Woodsonia had finalized the purchase of the mall property from its former owners Namdar Realty Group.

The Elkhorn company has plans to remodel and rename the mall to the “Conestoga Marketplace.”

They are planning a more than $200 million redevelopment to the area, with plans to make the stores outward facing, as well as improving eating and entertainment options on the grounds, and adding a hotel and housing.

Woodsonia has been working for several months with the city including getting plans through planning commission and council on their proposed project. Officials had long expected Target to be the retail anchor of the new mall.

Rendering of proposed plans for the area where the Conestoga mall sits in Grand Island. (Woodsonia Acquisitions)

