Thursday Forecast: Here we go...another round of rain and snow

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday was a cloudy and dreary day with areas of fog and drizzle. Thursday will be cloudy, but there is also a good chance of rain and snow. Temperatures will likely remain below average through the end of the week.

Drizzle, freezing drizzle, rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be likely Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. The precipitation chance will decrease Thursday evening. At this time, ice accumulations could range from a trace to 0.10″ and snow accumulations could range from a trace to 5″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area tonight into Thursday. It should not be breezy with winds north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 20s to low 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Nebraska tonight into Thursday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Nebraska tonight into Thursday.(KOLN)
The highest snowfall totals look to be in part of Northern Nebraska.
The highest snowfall totals look to be in part of Northern Nebraska.(KOLN)
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures mainly in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Another chance of rain and snow is in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday should be dry with decreasing clouds. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
First responders at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th &...
Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar

Latest News

Below average temperatures.
Rain and snow expected Wednesday night
Cloudy with periods of drizzle possible. A few scattered rain or snow showers possible this...
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Areas of drizzle with freezing drizzle possible in central and northern Nebraska through...
KOLN Weather Forecast
Snowfall Potential
Wednesday Forecast: Continued cloudy, cool and gray...with some moisture heading our way...