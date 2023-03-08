Thursday Forecast: Here we go...another round of rain and snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday was a cloudy and dreary day with areas of fog and drizzle. Thursday will be cloudy, but there is also a good chance of rain and snow. Temperatures will likely remain below average through the end of the week.

Drizzle, freezing drizzle, rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be likely Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. The precipitation chance will decrease Thursday evening. At this time, ice accumulations could range from a trace to 0.10″ and snow accumulations could range from a trace to 5″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area tonight into Thursday. It should not be breezy with winds north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 20s to low 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Nebraska tonight into Thursday. (KOLN)

The highest snowfall totals look to be in part of Northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures mainly in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Another chance of rain and snow is in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday should be dry with decreasing clouds. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.