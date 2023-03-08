Vendors, campus partners sought for East Campus Discovery Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Today) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is seeking farmers, other vendors and Husker departments to participate in the third annual East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market.

The events, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12, will feature a farmers market, live music, food trucks and family activities.

The summer series aims to highlight Nebraska agriculture, as well as draw visitors to the university’s East Campus and showcase the research, teaching and extension taking place across IANR. The series will also highlight the institute’s 50th anniversary, the 100th anniversary of the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory and the 150th anniversary of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

“These events have received an incredible response, and it’s been amazing to welcome so many visitors to our campus,” said Jessie Brophy, director of external engagement for IANR. “We hope to grow the number of vendors and campus activities as we celebrate our anniversary and continue to showcase Nebraska products, businesses and innovation.”

There is no participation cost or stall fee for participants. Participation is expected all three Saturdays. More information and application materials can be found at https://discoverydays.unl.edu/vendors.

For more information on the East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market, visit https://discoverydays.unl.edu. More information will be added as vendors and activities are finalized. Those with questions or seeking additional information should contact Brophy at jbrophy3@unl.edu.

