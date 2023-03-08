WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

NSAA Boys Basketball Championships HQ

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
A Kearney area man is taking on the challenge of restoring an old barn that was nearly ready to...
Preserving a piece of history in central Nebraska
A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff...
Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff

Latest News

Huskers roll past Bears in home opener
Huskers roll past Bears in home opener
Nebraska wins big over Northern Colorado
Huskers roll past Bears in home opener
Husker baseball wins home opener
Nebraska baseball defeats UNC 6PM
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released