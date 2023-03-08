Wings Over The Platte

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - This year marks the 35th annual Wings Over the Platte art exhibition and sale at Stuhr Museum. We visited the Stuhr Building to find out more.

Karen Hurst is the Director of Marketing for the Stuhr Museum. She says the exhibit features 40 area artists who have captured the beauty of the Platte River Valley in their own unique way. The 2023 featured artist is Mary Linnea Vaughan. “She has a number of pieces on the main floor, and then a few upstairs as well,” Hurst said. “There’s just a variety of things you see from her work. And once you go upstairs, we have the rest of the show.”

“The Sandhill Crane migration is something that’s been happening for thousands of years,” Hurst said. “We have no control over it. The birds come and it’s right, and they stay until they are ready to move on. It’s really cool to tie into that annual event with this exhibit. We get tourists from around the country and around the world. We happy to offer this show to them.”

The exhibit runs from Saturday, February 11 through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
A Kearney area man is taking on the challenge of restoring an old barn that was nearly ready to...
Preserving a piece of history in central Nebraska
A Lincoln family is reeling after an alleged mistake by law enforcement following a standoff...
Lincoln family searches for missing dog after standoff

Latest News

Here's the demonstration on how to make a recipe called "Kim's Korean beef".
Common Ground Korean beef
We hear from Common Ground volunteer Joan Ruskamp about how the farm has changed through the...
Common Ground Farm History
This year marks the 35th annual Wings Over the Platte art exhibition and sale at Stuhr Museum.
Wings Over The Platte
The events, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12, will feature a...
Vendors, campus partners sought for East Campus Discovery Days