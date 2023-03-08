GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - This year marks the 35th annual Wings Over the Platte art exhibition and sale at Stuhr Museum. We visited the Stuhr Building to find out more.

Karen Hurst is the Director of Marketing for the Stuhr Museum. She says the exhibit features 40 area artists who have captured the beauty of the Platte River Valley in their own unique way. The 2023 featured artist is Mary Linnea Vaughan. “She has a number of pieces on the main floor, and then a few upstairs as well,” Hurst said. “There’s just a variety of things you see from her work. And once you go upstairs, we have the rest of the show.”

“The Sandhill Crane migration is something that’s been happening for thousands of years,” Hurst said. “We have no control over it. The birds come and it’s right, and they stay until they are ready to move on. It’s really cool to tie into that annual event with this exhibit. We get tourists from around the country and around the world. We happy to offer this show to them.”

The exhibit runs from Saturday, February 11 through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.