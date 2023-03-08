Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
First responders at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into Little Salt Creek near 27th &...
Man rescued from Little Salt Creek after crashing vehicle
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar

Latest News

A spooky bed-and-breakfast is available for booking in Florida.
Couple opens ‘creepy but comfortable’ bed-and-breakfast
Carlos Watson leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder...
In fraud case, embattled Ozy Media is a no show
Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal
The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, rose 1.29%.
Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator improves in January
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years