Advocates push for several bills on Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association marks Wednesday as Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.

On Wednesday afternoon, advocates from across the state lobbied to senators in their district and for many the disease hits close to home.

Tami Robinson Soper has been a caretaker for her mother with Alzheimer’s for nearly 10 years.

“It’s was not something my family was familiar with,” Soper said.

Soper’s mother, Ada Robinson was a Lincoln Public Schools teacher for nearly 30 years. Robinson was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, and Soper didn’t know where to begin.

“It’s difficult enough to have a family member going through this process and to watch that deterioration without having to struggle just to get the resources you need to support them as well,” Soper said.

Today, Soper joined the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to advocate for three bills that would help fill that gap.

LB 814 would create a dementia specific position within the Department of Health and Human Services, LB57 would create a paid family and medical leave insurance program to provide a wage replacement for eligible workers to care for themselves or family members, and LB345, which was introduced by State Senator Christy Armendariz, deals with with palliative care, which is similar to hospice but not end of life care.

“An Alzheimer’s patient may live a very long time,” Armendariz said. “But there’s a lot of things that are involved with caring for Alzheimer’s patients. So a palliative care person could help the entire family negotiate all of the obstacles that they might face.”

Soper said these bills would benefit families across Nebraska and in standing up for them she is also able to honor her mother.

“Being an advocate and reaching out to others who are living with Alzheimer’s and other family members who are trying to negotiate this is exactly what she would want,” Soper said.

Armendariz said her bill is out of committee but is unsure of when it may reach the floor for debate.

