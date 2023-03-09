FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in Mexico.(FBI)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities say a child missing since 2018 has been found in Mexico and has safely returned to the United States.

According to the FBI, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was kidnapped by her biological non-custodial mother, Esmeralda Lopez, from a shopping mall in Washington state in October 2018.

KPTV reports that Aranza met her biological mother that day for a court-supervised visitation. Authorities determined that she was taken to Mexico.

The FBI said Aranza, now 8 years old, ended up being found safe last month in Michoacán, Mexico, by Mexican authorities and returned to the U.S. by special agents.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”

Authorities said Aranza’s mother was arrested in Puebla, Mexico, in 2019 and extradited to Washington state.

In 2021, Lopez was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree kidnapping, robbery and first-degree custodial interference.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

Latest News

A 200 person brawl at a Louisiana alternative school resulted in 10 arrests and an injured...
Massive school brawl involving 200 people leads to hospitalized officer, 10 arrests
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in front of the Dirksen Senate Office Building,...
Senate votes to block DC crime laws; Biden supportive
The highest snowfall totals look to be in part of Northern Nebraska.
Thursday Forecast: Here we go...another round of rain and snow
Grant to add dozens of new instruments to LPS orchestra program
Grant to add dozens of new instruments to LPS orchestra program
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl