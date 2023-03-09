Fire officials share more details on massive industrial fire in south Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities on Thursday shared more details about Wednesday night’s three-alarm industrial fire in south Omaha that took crews hours to get under control.

Some of the rubble was still smoldering Thursday morning.

The fire erupted at Americana Companies, an Omaha-based shopping cart manufacturing and refurbishing company, Omaha Assistant Fire Chief Joe Caniglia said at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire just before 7 p.m.

The takedown proved difficult due to the location of the building — Caniglia said the reported address was vague — and because of the smoke that was coming from the flames. L Street and the exits were closed off so firefighters could attack the fire from above on those roads.

The building did have small propane tanks inside, but no other kinds of chemicals or highly flammable materials were found.

Asked about the similarities of this fire to the Nox Crete fire that exploded last May on 20th Street east of Interstate 480, Omaha Fire officials said they were both industrial buildings, and that locations and sizes of both fires made for difficulties combating the flames.

However, OFD said Thursday there is no concern for any harmful chemicals that may impact air quality in the area in the aftermath of Wednesday’s fire at the shopping cart company.

Omaha Police and fire crews as well as utility crews from OPPD and MUD were all called to the scene during the course of fighting the fire. The second alarm was issued at 7:33 p.m., and the third at 8:18 p.m., the OFD report states.

OFD’s report indicates they dispatched eight fire engines, five fire trucks, three medic units, one hazmat unit, 10 chiefs, and two investigators to the scene.

The fire was officially under control at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, the OFD report states.

Damages to the building were estimated at $813,600, according to the OFD report. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch Thursday’s press briefing

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Reporter John Chapman contributed to this report.

