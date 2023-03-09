Friday Forecast: Cool & cloudy once again

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be yet another cool and dreary...but dry day for the 1011 region for the end of the work week. We’ll continue that trend Saturday and add in the chance for precipitation along with breezy conditions.

Another cool and deary day is in store for the 1011 region on Friday. High temperatures will fall below average for majority of the area... in the mid 30s to the upper 40s across the state. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be light between 5 to 15 mph.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist and low temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 30s.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Saturday will remain cool with clouds, but we will see the chance for rain, snow and wintry mix for much of the state. Light to moderate rain is possible in the morning across much of the state and then will move eastward throughout the course of the afternoon. As we head into the afternoon we could start to see more of a wintry mix for eastern areas. Any snow accumulation will be light and generally below an inch. We will see cloudy skies through much of the day, but as precipitation heads out of the area, so will the clouds. It will be a breezy start to the day, but winds should die down throughout the day. High temperatures will remain cool for this time of year, primarily in the 40s.

Rain, snow and wintry mix is possible on Saturday for much of the state.
Rain, snow and wintry mix is possible on Saturday for much of the state.(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Skies will dry up Sunday through Tuesday and then a small chance for precipitation creeps in Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 30s to low 40s through Monday. However, above average temperatures and pleasant springtime vibes return Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

