Huskers lose to Minnesota at Big Ten Tournament

Jamarques Lawrence attempts a jump shot during the 2023 Big Ten Tournament.
Jamarques Lawrence attempts a jump shot during the 2023 Big Ten Tournament.(Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the fourth straight year, Nebraska is eliminated from the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament in the first round. The Huskers lost to 14th-seeded Minnesota, 78-75, at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday.

Nebraska raced out to an 8-point lead, but Minnesota charged back. The Gophers shot 52 percent from the floor, led by Dawson Garcia’s 7-of-13 effort. Garcia helped Minnesota build a double-digit lead in the second half. However, Nebraska mounted a comeback behind Keisei Tominaga’s game-high 23 points.

The Huskers got within one point multiple times, but were unable to reclaim the lead. Sam Griesel finished with a double-double for Nebraska (16-16).

The Huskers now await a possible berth into the NIT. Nebraska had a resurgent season under fouth year head coach Fred Hoiberg, winning 6 of its final 8 games during the regular season. Only three teams with a .500 record have been invited to the NIT in the history of the tournament.

