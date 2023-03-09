Lincoln seeing one-third less pothole repair requests

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pothole season is here, often causing a headache for drivers. However crews in Lincoln are busy working to maintain the roads.

When it rains or snow melts, water enters the cracks in the street. Then when temperatures drop below freezing that water freezes and expands. Once it thaws, it leaves a gap in the road and the weight of vehicles using the roads causes it to become a pothole.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews actually fill potholes year-round, but this is their busy season. They might fill between 100 and 150 potholes a day during this time of year. That comes out to about 50,000 potholes a year. City leaders budget about $1 million a year to go towards necessary repairs.

Typically around this time of year, LTU has about 1,000 pothole repair requests. However, they only have about 300 requests currently. The city said some of that is because of the drought but also because of their investment into maintaining roads.

“Citizens have made an intentional investment in street maintenance and rehabilitation through our additional Lincoln on the Move project and significant amount of crack sealing,” Tim Byrne said. “We are rehabilitating streets that need it, and keeping water out of the streets so that we don’t get potholes created in the first place.”

When it comes to the process of filling those holes, Lincoln has four spray injection patching trucks, which are run by one worker. The machine is used to fill potholes year-round in warmer temperatures, above 40 degrees. LTU says the tool is more efficient and makes repairs that last longer. It’s also safer for team members. Another way of patching potholes is filling them by hand with three or four person crews. The method works when it’s colder outside, and does increase hazards for workers due to being close to moving traffic.

“It depends on how big the hole is, then you turn your rock on and you layer it, so you don’t want too much to where you create a speed bump,” Tim Eliker, LTU street maintenance said. “But you don’t want too little to where you make a dip, so you have to keep an eye on it.”

When prioritizing the repairs, LTU said the focus is on arterial roads, then they move to residential streets. If you see a pothole and want to report it, there’s an easy tool. The UPLNK app allows users to send in photos of the pothole, the city then reviews it and will take action in getting a crew out to spots.

