Massive industrial fire burns off JFK Freeway in south Omaha

Omaha fire crews will remain on the scene through the night as an industrial fire burns at a warehouse near 28th and L.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in an industrial area near the JFK Freeway.

The fire started around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and was very visible to Highway 75 drivers by 7 p.m.

The southbound offramp from Highway 75 to L Street was closed sometime in the following hour.

Omaha police and fire crews as well as utility crews from OPPD and MUD were all called to the scene.

Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in an industrial area near the JFK Freeway.

OFD Assistant Fire Chief Joe Caniglia tells 6 News the building was a warehouse that held shopping carts.

“This fire was difficult because of the location...the minimal address made this fire difficult to find,” Caniglia said.

L Street will remain closed overnight between 29th and 33rd Streets as crews continue their investigation. Drivers are asked to use Q Street through the area as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old boy
Tuesday morning, a missing Boston Terrier was reunited with her family.
Missing Boston Terrier reunited with family
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

Latest News

Jamarques Lawrence attempts a jump shot during the 2023 Big Ten Tournament.
Huskers lose to Minnesota at Big Ten Tournament
A $28.1 million judgement was awarded to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder in...
Gage County completes pay-off of Beatrice Six judgment
The highest snowfall totals look to be in part of Northern Nebraska.
Thursday Forecast: Here we go...another round of rain and snow
Former Omaha Corrections employee facing charges of sexually abusing inmate