Massive industrial fire burns off JFK Freeway in south Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in an industrial area near the JFK Freeway.

The fire started around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and was very visible to Highway 75 drivers by 7 p.m.

BREAKING: MASSIVE fire near L street right off JFK. Early reports indicate the building is some kind of warehouse. More information coming on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/lEwBiG0wPE — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) March 9, 2023

The southbound offramp from Highway 75 to L Street was closed sometime in the following hour.

Omaha police and fire crews as well as utility crews from OPPD and MUD were all called to the scene.

Three hours into the third alarm fire at 28th and L St, fire conditions have improved and crews will begin demobilizing soon. OFD will remain on scene throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/H3EfD3ITM7 — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) March 9, 2023

OFD Assistant Fire Chief Joe Caniglia tells 6 News the building was a warehouse that held shopping carts.

“This fire was difficult because of the location...the minimal address made this fire difficult to find,” Caniglia said.

L Street will remain closed overnight between 29th and 33rd Streets as crews continue their investigation. Drivers are asked to use Q Street through the area as an alternate route.

L st bridge from 29-33rd will be closed overnight due on-going fire incident. Please use Q St to avoid area. — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) March 9, 2023

