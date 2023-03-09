Massive industrial fire burns off JFK Freeway in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in an industrial area near the JFK Freeway.
The fire started around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and was very visible to Highway 75 drivers by 7 p.m.
The southbound offramp from Highway 75 to L Street was closed sometime in the following hour.
Omaha police and fire crews as well as utility crews from OPPD and MUD were all called to the scene.
OFD Assistant Fire Chief Joe Caniglia tells 6 News the building was a warehouse that held shopping carts.
“This fire was difficult because of the location...the minimal address made this fire difficult to find,” Caniglia said.
L Street will remain closed overnight between 29th and 33rd Streets as crews continue their investigation. Drivers are asked to use Q Street through the area as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
