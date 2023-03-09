Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lincoln man was found shot to death in a horse barn in Fonner Park.

Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Fire Department responded to the horse stables on Stolley Park Road Wednesday at 10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man. There they found the body of 62-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln. Police said Scherer had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., after finding him asleep in another tack room in the same barn. GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said he was booked into the Hall County jail for murder. Police found a handgun which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Captain Elliott said the motive is still unclear.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak declined comment other than to say Fonner Park staff extends their sympathy to Scherer’s family.

Elliott said the Grand Island Fire Department, Kearney Police, Nebraska Racing and Gaming staff and the Hall County Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation.

