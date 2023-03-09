Rain and snow Thursday

Brad's First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Periods of snow mixed with rain and sleet will be possible across parts of Nebraska on Thursday. Precipitation should begin to wind down this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side today into the weekend. There will be another chance of rain and snow on Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of Nebraska Thursday for a mix of snow, sleet and light freezing rain this morning.

Wintry mix expected this morning. Slippery roads will be possible.
Northern Nebraska will generally see the heaviest snowfall today with lighter totals in southern Nebraska.

Best chance of snow will be Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours.
Periods of snow this morning, mixed with rain in parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska. High temperatures will mainly be in the 30s with a northwest wind developing this afternoon 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Well below average temperatures Thursday.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday night into Friday morning. Low temperatures will generally in the 20s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cold temperatures Thursday night.
Partly to mostly cloudy and continued cool on Friday.

Cool temperatures expected Friday.
There is another chance for rain and snow on Saturday with no significant accumulation expected. Sunday will be cool, but more sunshine is expected. Temperatures could get back to average and perhaps a bit above average by the middle of next week.

Below average temperatures through early next week.
